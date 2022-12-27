The largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has hiked interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr. As per the bank's official website, the new rates are effective as of 27th December 2022. Following the revision, the bank is currently providing standard interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years of 4.50% to 7.00% and 5.00% to 7.75% for senior citizens. The general public can get a maximum interest rate of 7% on bulk deposits that mature in 15 months to 2 years, while senior citizens can receive a maximum interest rate of 7.75% on deposits that mature in 5 years, 1 day to 10 years.

HDFC Bank Bulk FD Rates

The bank is giving an interest rate of 4.50% on fixed deposits that mature in the next 7 to 29 days, and HDFC Bank is offering an interest rate of 5.25% on deposits that mature in the next 30 to 45 days. On deposits that mature in 46 to 60 days, HDFC Bank is giving an interest rate of 5.50%, and on deposits that mature in 61 to 89 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 5.75%.

Deposits maturing in the next 90 days to 6 months will now earn 6.10% interest, and those maturing in the next 6 months, 1 day to 9 months, will now earn 6.35% interest. The bank is giving an interest rate of 6.50% on fixed deposits maturing in 9 months, 1 day to 1 year, and HDFC Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.75% on deposits maturing in 1 year to 15 months. On FDs maturing in 15 months to two years, HDFC Bank is giving an interest rate of 7.15%, while on those maturing in two years, one day, to ten years, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7.00%.

View Full Image HDFC Bank Bulk FD Rates (hdfcbank.com)

Only senior citizens and retired employees who are resident individuals and at least 60 years old are eligible for additional interest rates applicable for them over and above the standard rates. For the benefit of senior citizens, HDFC Bank has mentioned on its website that “An Additional Premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May'20 to 31st Mar’2023. This special offer will be applicable to new Fixed Deposit booked as well as for the Renewals, by Senior Citizens during the above period. This offer is not applicable to Non-Resident Indian." In other words, HDFC Bank is providing elderly people 7.75% on deposits that mature in 5 years, 1 day to 10 years, which is 75 basis points more than the regular rates.

On behalf of the terms and conditions applicable to premature withdrawals of bulk fixed deposits, HDFC Bank has mentioned on its website that “​​​​​​​In case of premature closure of Fixed Deposit booked in the above offer (including sweep in / partial closure) on or before 5 years, the interest rate will be 1.00% below the contracted rate or the base rate applicable for the period the deposit has remained with the bank, whichever is lower. In case of premature closure of Fixed Deposit booked in the above offer (including sweep in / partial closure) post 5 years, the interest rate will be 1.25% below the contracted rate or the base rate applicable for the period the deposit has remained with the bank, whichever is lower."

