HDFC Bank hikes bulk FD rates, senior citizens can earn as high as 7.75%3 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 03:53 PM IST
The largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has hiked interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr. As per the bank's official website, the new rates are effective as of 27th December 2022. Following the revision, the bank is currently providing standard interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years of 4.50% to 7.00% and 5.00% to 7.75% for senior citizens. The general public can get a maximum interest rate of 7% on bulk deposits that mature in 15 months to 2 years, while senior citizens can receive a maximum interest rate of 7.75% on deposits that mature in 5 years, 1 day to 10 years.