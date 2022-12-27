HDFC Bank hikes bulk FD rates, senior citizens can earn as high as 7.75%

Only senior citizens and retired employees who are resident individuals and at least 60 years old are eligible for additional interest rates applicable for them over and above the standard rates. For the benefit of senior citizens, HDFC Bank has mentioned on its website that “An Additional Premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May'20 to 31st Mar’2023. This special offer will be applicable to new Fixed Deposit booked as well as for the Renewals, by Senior Citizens during the above period. This offer is not applicable to Non-Resident Indian." In other words, HDFC Bank is providing elderly people 7.75% on deposits that mature in 5 years, 1 day to 10 years, which is 75 basis points more than the regular rates.