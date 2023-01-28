HDFC Bank hikes bulk FD rates, senior citizens earn up to 7.75% on this tenor3 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 02:42 PM IST
- The largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has hiked its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr.
The largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has hiked its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr. The general public will get interest rates between 4.50% and 7.00% on maturity buckets ranging from 7 days to 10 years, while senior citizens can earn between 5.00% and 7.75%. Due to the revision, deposits maturing in 15 months to 2 years will earn a maximum interest rate of 7.15% for the general public and a maximum interest rate of 7.75% for senior citizens for deposits maturing in 5 years, 1 day to 10 years. The HDFC Bank's new bulk fixed deposit rates went into effect on January 27, 2023.
