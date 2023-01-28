HDFC Bank hikes bulk FD rates, senior citizens earn up to 7.75% on this tenor

On deposits maturing in 7 days to 5 years, senior citizens are eligible for an additional interest rate of 50 bps or 0.50% over and above the regular rates. However, under the Senior Citizen Care FD programme of HDFC Bank, senior citizens would receive an additional premium of 0.25% over and above the regular premium of 0.50% on a deposit tenor of 5 to 10 years. According to HDFC Bank, this special benefit is available to elderly folks who register fixed deposits under 5 crores for the specified duration. The offer is active through March 31, 2023. Only resident senior citizens can take advantage of this special offer throughout the offer period for new fixed deposits as well as renewals.