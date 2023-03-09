HDFC Bank hikes bulk FD rates up to 7.75% effective from today3 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 02:41 PM IST
- The largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has hiked interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr.
The largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has hiked interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr. After the modification, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits with terms ranging from seven days to ten years, with rates for the general public ranging from 4.75% to 7.00% and for elderly individuals from 5.25% to 7.75%. HDFC Bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.75% for senior citizens and 7.25% for non-senior citizens on deposits with a tenor of one year to fifteen months. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, March 9, 2023.
