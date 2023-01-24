HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, senior citizens get up to 7.75% effective from today3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 02:26 PM IST
- The largest private lender in the nation, HDFC Bank, raises interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr.
The largest private lender in the nation, HDFC Bank, raises interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today 24th January 2023. In accordance with the revised, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.00% to 7.00% for the general public and 3.50% to 7.75% for senior citizens. HDFC Bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.00% for non-senior citizens and 7.75% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 5 years, 1 day to 10 years.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×