HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, senior citizens get up to 7.75% effective from today

HDFC Bank FD Rates

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 3% on deposits that mature in the next 7 to 29 days, while HDFC Bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.50% on deposits that mature in the next 30 to 45 days. HDFC Bank will provide an interest rate of 4.50% for deposits made between 46 and 6 months, and it will provide 5.75% for deposits made between 6 months and 9 months. A 6.00% interest rate will be paid on deposits maturing in 9 months, 1 day to 1 year, and a 6.60% interest rate will be charged on deposits maturing in 1 year to 15 months. HDFC Bank will now grant the general public an interest rate of 7.00% on deposits that mature in 15 months to 10 years.