HDFC Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs): Check latest rates here

The interest rate for deposits maturing in 5 years 1 day - 10 years previously was 5.60 per cent, but it has now been increased by 15 basis points to 5.75 per cent. On deposits of 7 days to 5 years, senior citizens will continue to receive an existing premium of 0.50 per cent, whereas on deposits of 5 years 1 day - 10 years, which is a special fixed deposit scheme named Senior Citizen Care FD by HDFC Bank, the interest rate will be 0.25 per cent higher than the existing premium of 0.50 per cent, which will be in effect until September 30, 2022. The interest rate on Senior Citizen Care FD was formerly 6.35 per cent, but it has now been increased to 6.50 per cent for senior citizens.

