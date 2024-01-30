Industry
HDFC Bank holds 95% in HDB Financial. Not for much longer
Gopika Gopakumar , Satish John 5 min read 30 Jan 2024, 12:30 AM IST
Summary
- India's largest private sector lender plans to sell some of its shareholding in its subsidiary HDB Financial Services over some time
HDFC Bank Ltd plans to sell some of its shareholding in subsidiary HDB Financial Services over some time, two people aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity. This will be done because the country’s largest private sector lender plans to get into similar lines of business as its subsidiary over the next few years and there could be overlaps.
