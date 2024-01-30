HDFC Bank holds 95% in HDB Financial. Not for much longer

Following the merger of Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC), its erstwhile parent, with HDFC Bank, the bank had guided after its second quarter earnings that margins would get impacted and would be in the range of 3.7-3.8%. This assumption, which was based on the liquidity position of HDFC at the time of the merger, went awry once the merger came into effect as RBI regulations mandate banks to keep high-quality assets.