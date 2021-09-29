MUMBAI : HDFC Bank has issued over 400,000 credit cards since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted the embargo in August, said Parag Rao, group head for payments, consumer finance, digital banking and IT.

Rao had said last month that HDFC Bank hit the milestone of sourcing 300,000 new cards every month in November last year and plans to match it in the next three months. Once that is achieved, the bank targets onboarding 500,000 credit card customers every month, over the next two quarters. The data of issuing over 400,000 credit cards is as of 21 September.

“Quite obviously, over the last nine months of embargo, we lost market share in number because we stopped sourcing. I do expect that over the next three to four quarters we will gain back our market share (in number of cards)," said Rao.

On Wednesday, the bank also relaunched three credit cards—Millennia, MoneyBack Plus and Freedom. Rao explained that as part of its strategy, the bank decided to look at ways it can reward its existing base of customers, offering them improved products.

“We looked at our existing 15 million customers and how we could show them much more value. We are thankful to these customers for being with the bank and we would like to reward them by revamping and relaunching a couple of our products so that they get far more value than before," he said.

Rao said the bank picked up a set of three products for relook and relaunch that target 75% of the existing credit card market. The Freedom card is targeted at those who have just found employment and are used to online purchases. The Freedom card is thus for first-time job-seekers with credit limits ranging between ₹15,000 and ₹50,000.

“These customers, we believe, deserve a much more sophisticated product and credit card has always been an aspirational product," said Rao.

Rao added that the next set of large customer base is among those that have worked for three-five years, are credit-savvy and understand the whole concept of credit score.

“Our research over the last 15-20 years and a lot of customer feedback tells us that once you cross the first three-four years of credit card usage, your requirements become more fine-tuned and sharper. Some customers love reward points, some love cashbacks, discounts and deals," he said, adding that keeping this behaviour in mind, the bank has decided to relaunch two products —Millennia and MoneyBack Plus for these categories.

The new card variants will be available in October, and existing Freedom and Millennia cardholders will also have access to the new benefits will be notified by the bank.

