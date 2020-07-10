Top 5 private banks stare at NPAs doubling to 5% in FY21

"We forecast FY21 slippages to nearly double to around 5% for these banks from 2.3% in FY19 and 2.7% in FY20, even though net slippages would be lower if refinancing remains a challenge, resulting in a 4% contraction in their net interest margin," says the report. As loan demand remains tepid, banks are parking their excess liquidity in low yielding alternatives such as government bonds and top-rated corporate securities due to their higher credit risk perception and widening duration spreads, even as deposit inflows have been robust.