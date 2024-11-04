Earnings review: Three takeaways from banks’ Q2 results
Summary
- Strong deposit growth offers relief, but mounting funding costs and loan stress signal tougher times ahead for banks.
Bank Nifty’s struggle to keep up with broader market gains has left many investors resigned, adopting a fatalistic Que sera, sera (whatever will be, will be) approach to equities. Nowhere is this sentiment more palpable than with HDFC Bank, Bank Nifty’s largest constituent, which has delivered a mere 2% return year-to-date—a figure that has frustrated the shareholders of the country’s largest private lender.