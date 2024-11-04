Earnings review: Three takeaways from banks’ Q2 results

This uptick in funding costs has pressured a critical profitability metric—net interest margin (NIM), which measures the difference between the interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits. Again, four of the top five banks saw margin compression in Q2, with HDFC Bank’s NIM slipping to 3.46% from 3.47% in Q1, ICICI Bank’s dropping to 4.27% from 4.36%, and Kotak Mahindra Bank’s declining to 4.9% from 5%