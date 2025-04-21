HDFC, ICICI flag growth slowdown, uncertain macroeconomic environment
Summary
- HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank noted that uncertainty clouds the outlook on the future trajectory of rate cuts, the need for deposit mobilization, and pressure on net interest margins (NIM).
MUMBAI : Macroeconomic uncertainty fuelled by US tariffs, lower gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimates, and slowing loan and deposit growth were among the key concerns flagged by India's two largest private sector banks on 19 April when they declared their March quarter earnings.