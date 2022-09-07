HDFC Bank introduces ‘Bank on Wheels’ in Gujarat1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 12:17 PM IST
HDFC Bank introduced 'Bank on Wheels' in Gujarat’s Ankleshwar as part of its Rural Banking segment
HDFC Bank introduced 'Bank on Wheels' in Gujarat’s Ankleshwar as part of its Rural Banking segment
Listen to this article
HDFC Bank on Wednesday took on Twitter to unveil its state-of-the art 'Bank on Wheels' service, for the state of Gujarat. Within this service, the Rural Banking segment of the bank has introduced 'Bank on Wheels' vans which will visit remote villages located 10 - 25 km from the nearest branch, to further accessibility.