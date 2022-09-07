HDFC Bank on Wednesday took on Twitter to unveil its state-of-the art 'Bank on Wheels' service, for the state of Gujarat. Within this service, the Rural Banking segment of the bank has introduced 'Bank on Wheels' vans which will visit remote villages located 10 - 25 km from the nearest branch, to further accessibility.

Customers can access 21 banking products as well as services. The van will be operational at each location for a specific period and will cover 3 villages in a day. Further, the van will visit each village twice a week.

The van was flagged off by Shri Dhavalkumar R Patel, Taluka Development Officer, Ankleshwar at a function organised in Ankleshwar Taluka Panchayat office, in the presence of Mr Anil Bhavnani, Sr Executive Vice President and National Rural Banking Head, HDFC Bank, and other senior bank officials.

This initiative is part of a pilot project to offer banking services in unbanked locations, in an around Ankleshwar.

Earlier, Anil Bhavnani, Sr Executive Vice President and National Rural Banking Head, HDFC Bank while speaking on ‘Bank on Wheels’ service had said, “At Rural Banking business, we are taking various steps to improve access to banking in remote areas of the country. This van is part of the pilot project and more such vans are planned to be rolled out in various states. There is enormous opportunity to serve people living in semi urban and rural areas."

Telling about the services the mobile van will include, he further added, "…this van offers nearly all services that are offered in an HDFC Bank branch, including ATM, Cash Deposit Machine and exclusive product range customised for rural banking customers."