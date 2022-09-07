Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  HDFC Bank introduces ‘Bank on Wheels’ in Gujarat

HDFC Bank introduces ‘Bank on Wheels’ in Gujarat

HDFC Bank introduced ‘Bank on Wheels’ service in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.
1 min read . 12:17 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Paurush Omar

HDFC Bank introduced 'Bank on Wheels' in Gujarat’s Ankleshwar as part of its Rural Banking segment

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

HDFC Bank on Wednesday took on Twitter to unveil its state-of-the art 'Bank on Wheels' service, for the state of Gujarat. Within this service, the Rural Banking segment of the bank has introduced 'Bank on Wheels' vans which will visit remote villages located 10 - 25 km from the nearest branch, to further accessibility.

HDFC Bank on Wednesday took on Twitter to unveil its state-of-the art 'Bank on Wheels' service, for the state of Gujarat. Within this service, the Rural Banking segment of the bank has introduced 'Bank on Wheels' vans which will visit remote villages located 10 - 25 km from the nearest branch, to further accessibility.

Customers can access 21 banking products as well as services. The van will be operational at each location for a specific period and will cover 3 villages in a day. Further, the van will visit each village twice a week.

Customers can access 21 banking products as well as services. The van will be operational at each location for a specific period and will cover 3 villages in a day. Further, the van will visit each village twice a week.

The van was flagged off by Shri Dhavalkumar R Patel, Taluka Development Officer, Ankleshwar at a function organised in Ankleshwar Taluka Panchayat office, in the presence of Mr Anil Bhavnani, Sr Executive Vice President and National Rural Banking Head, HDFC Bank, and other senior bank officials.

The van was flagged off by Shri Dhavalkumar R Patel, Taluka Development Officer, Ankleshwar at a function organised in Ankleshwar Taluka Panchayat office, in the presence of Mr Anil Bhavnani, Sr Executive Vice President and National Rural Banking Head, HDFC Bank, and other senior bank officials.

This initiative is part of a pilot project to offer banking services in unbanked locations, in an around Ankleshwar.

This initiative is part of a pilot project to offer banking services in unbanked locations, in an around Ankleshwar.

Earlier, Anil Bhavnani, Sr Executive Vice President and National Rural Banking Head, HDFC Bank while speaking on ‘Bank on Wheels’ service had said, “At Rural Banking business, we are taking various steps to improve access to banking in remote areas of the country. This van is part of the pilot project and more such vans are planned to be rolled out in various states. There is enormous opportunity to serve people living in semi urban and rural areas."

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Earlier, Anil Bhavnani, Sr Executive Vice President and National Rural Banking Head, HDFC Bank while speaking on ‘Bank on Wheels’ service had said, “At Rural Banking business, we are taking various steps to improve access to banking in remote areas of the country. This van is part of the pilot project and more such vans are planned to be rolled out in various states. There is enormous opportunity to serve people living in semi urban and rural areas."

Telling about the services the mobile van will include, he further added, "…this van offers nearly all services that are offered in an HDFC Bank branch, including ATM, Cash Deposit Machine and exclusive product range customised for rural banking customers."

Telling about the services the mobile van will include, he further added, "…this van offers nearly all services that are offered in an HDFC Bank branch, including ATM, Cash Deposit Machine and exclusive product range customised for rural banking customers."

MINT PREMIUMSee All
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.