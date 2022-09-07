HDFC Bank introduces ‘Bank on Wheels’ in Gujarat

Earlier, Anil Bhavnani, Sr Executive Vice President and National Rural Banking Head, HDFC Bank while speaking on ‘Bank on Wheels’ service had said, “At Rural Banking business, we are taking various steps to improve access to banking in remote areas of the country. This van is part of the pilot project and more such vans are planned to be rolled out in various states. There is enormous opportunity to serve people living in semi urban and rural areas."