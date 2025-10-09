HDFC Bank introduces 'My Business QR' for small businesses

HDFC Bank on Thursday announced the launch of 'My Business QR', a digital identity solution for small businesses, at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025. This initiative is India's first commerce identity QR, designed to assist retailers in transitioning from offline to online platforms, thereby enhancing their digital presence and commerce capabilities.

The launch of 'My Business QR' is a collaboration between HDFC Bank and Vyaparify, as part of the bank's SmartHub Vyapar merchant app, which is used by over 2 million merchants across India, the private sector lender said in the statement. This solution combines QR payments and chat functionalities to create an online purchasing experience. Customers can scan the QR code to access and save the merchant's digital business profile directly to their phone contacts, transforming it into an online commerce-ready storefront. This feature facilitates the process of ordering and paying for products and services while also improving the discoverability of merchants through search engine optimized listings.

Designed to help SMEs 'My Business QR' is designed to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) capture a larger share of local digital commerce without requiring significant investments or technical expertise.

Speaking on the launch, Rajanish Prabhu, Head - Payments & Direct Banking Channels, HDFC Bank said: “At HDFC Bank, our vision is to empower every merchant with technology that helps their business growth and enhances customer trust. With our SmartHub Vyapar app, we simplified digital payment acceptance for merchants and now with My Business QR, we are offering a solution that gives merchants a foundation to fuel the growth of their business in the digital economy. The launch at GFF underlines our commitment to helping small businesses grow through simple, inclusive technology solutions.”

Ruby Jain, founder of Vyaparify, said, ""At Vyaparify, our mission has been to give every small business a simple digital identity that customers can search, save, and engage with. Together with HDFC Bank, we are bringing Bharat’s merchants an industry-first commerce identity QR—one mode that carries their identity, discovery, engagement, and commerce. This is not just technology; it’s about ensuring millions of local businesses can thrive in the same digital ecosystem that customers already live in.”

The launch of 'My Business QR' at GFF 2025 highlights HDFC Bank's efforts to promote digital inclusion for India's merchants. It simplifies the process for small businesses to collect payments and establish a digital presence. Additionally, HDFC Bank introduced a range of next-generation payment solutions at the event, focusing on UPI and India's Digital Rupee, to make transactions more straightforward and secure.

Overall, 'My Business QR' aims to enhance the digital capabilities of small businesses in India, aligning with trends of digital transformation and financial inclusion. This tool is intended to improve visibility and customer engagement for small businesses, supporting their growth in the digital marketplace.