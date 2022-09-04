HDFC Bank introduces new SMS banking facility for its customers: Details inside3 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 03:13 PM IST
- The private sector lender HDFC Bank introduced a new SMS banking facility for its customers.
The private sector lender HDFC Bank introduced a new SMS banking facility for its customers. The bank claims that now customers can access a wide range of banking services round-the-clock. 24/7 x 365 no matter where they are. With the new SMS banking facility, customers can now check account balances & summaries, apply for loans, manage credit cards, apply for chequebook requests, generate account statements and more. Customers no longer need to remember or type lengthy pre-defined keywords to conduct SMS banking thanks to HDFC Bank's new SMS facility, which is integrated with AI technology. Instead, they can type in their own style and convenience and the AI will understand exactly what you need, allowing you to interact leisurely and conveniently as a result.