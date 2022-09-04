The private sector lender HDFC Bank introduced a new SMS banking facility for its customers. The bank claims that now customers can access a wide range of banking services round-the-clock. 24/7 x 365 no matter where they are. With the new SMS banking facility, customers can now check account balances & summaries, apply for loans, manage credit cards, apply for chequebook requests, generate account statements and more. Customers no longer need to remember or type lengthy pre-defined keywords to conduct SMS banking thanks to HDFC Bank's new SMS facility, which is integrated with AI technology. Instead, they can type in their own style and convenience and the AI will understand exactly what you need, allowing you to interact leisurely and conveniently as a result.

HDFC Bank has said via a Tweet that “Banking services are now a text away! #BankOnUs and access a wide range of banking services from wherever you are, round-the-clock. 24/7 x 365! To get started, SMS “Register" <Space> “Last 4 digits of customer ID" <Space> “Last 4 digits of account number" to 7308080808."

Banking services are now a text away!#BankOnUs and access a wide range of banking services from wherever you are, round-the-clock. 24/7 x 365!



To get started, SMS “Register <Space> “Last 4 digits of customer ID <Space> “Last 4 digits of account number to 7308080808 pic.twitter.com/SWSCyY678m — HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) August 25, 2022

In order to get started with the new SMS banking facility of HDFC Bank, customers are required to complete the registration process. For the same, they need to SMS “Register" <Space> “Last 4 digits of customer ID" <Space> “Last 4 digits of account number" and then sent it to 7308080808 from their registered mobile number. HDFC Bank has said on its website that “If you register through by sending an SMS on 7308080808, you will be able to access SMS Banking instantly. If you fill in the application form to register for SMS Banking, it will take 4 working days to complete the registration process from the time you submit your application form."

After you register for SMS Banking, you will get the following SMS from the bank on the mobile number you provided. “Successfully registered!~Your account no. ending with 'xxxx' is set as default account for HDFC Bank SMS Banking services.Check our Terms and Conditions - hdfcbk.io/k/DUvOddFMOtz for further details.~To get your account balance, SMS your query to 7308080808.~Please call on 1860-267-6161 for further assistance."

The new SMS banking is Currently available only in the English Language, and it is available 24/7 and with zero charges. Customers can conduct SMS Banking operations from anywhere in India or overseas if they have national or international roaming enabled on their mobile device. “With SMS Banking you can access your account on your mobile wherever you are. Access your bank account, make banking transactions, and monitor your accounts and fixed deposits on your mobile. We are the only bank to offer query based SMS Banking service for 18 transaction," stated HDFC Bank on its website.

How to register for SMS Banking through an ATM?

At a branch ATM, HDFC Bank customers can also sign up for new SMS banking. They can complete the same task effectively by adhering to the procedures given below.

1. Visit your nearest HDFC Bank ATM

2. Insert your debit-cum ATM card and enter the PIN

3. Go to ‘More Options’ on the home page and enter your registered mobile number for SMS banking registration.

4. Tap ‘Confirm’ on the menu and you will receive a successful message on the mobile number you provided.

HDFC Bank SMS Banking Transactions & Services

Upon registration of the new AI-enabled SMS banking facility, customers can perform the below transactions and services as per the website of HDFC Bank.

Account Services:

Balance Enquiry

Cheque Book Request

Account Statement Request

Recent 7 Days Transactions

FD Summary

Debit Card Dispute

Loans:

Personal Loan

Auto Loan

Business Loan

Consumer Durable Loan

Credit Card:

View Reward Points

Convert Big Spends To EMI

Credit Card Dispute

Others:

FastTag Registration

Open Fixed Deposits

Insurance – LI & GI