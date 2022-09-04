HDFC Bank introduces new SMS banking facility for its customers: Details inside

In order to get started with the new SMS banking facility of HDFC Bank, customers are required to complete the registration process. For the same, they need to SMS “Register" <Space> “Last 4 digits of customer ID" <Space> “Last 4 digits of account number" and then sent it to 7308080808 from their registered mobile number. HDFC Bank has said on its website that “If you register through by sending an SMS on 7308080808, you will be able to access SMS Banking instantly. If you fill in the application form to register for SMS Banking, it will take 4 working days to complete the registration process from the time you submit your application form."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}