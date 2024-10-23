Patience vs Payoff: What HDFC Bank’s investors can learn from Sachin Tendulkar

“The problem with this stock is investor expectations. They see other stocks soaring in this bull run and expect a large cap like HDFC Bank to do the same. It is not going to happen. Even after the bank sorts out its merger-related issues, the stock is not likely to see explosive growth, which is how most mature companies behave. In fact, investors should treat HDFC Bank stock like a tax-efficient form of a high-yield fixed deposit. It is a steady compounder and not a short-term multi-bagger," a Mumbai-based fund manager, who didn’t want to be identified, said.