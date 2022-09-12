HDFC Bank issues India’s first Electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG)2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 01:24 PM IST
- HDFC Bank: This is a transformational change, and the Bank will migrate to eBG to benefit all its customers
HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, became the first bank in the country to issue an Electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG) in partnership with National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL). The paper based, time-consuming process has been eliminated with the new electronic bank guarantees that can be processed, stamped, verified and delivered instantly with enhanced security. This is a transformational change, and the Bank will migrate to e-BG to benefit all its customers.