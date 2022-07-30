HDFC Bank: Know transaction charges, free withdrawal limit at various ATMs

HDFC Bank: Know transaction charges, free withdrawal limit at various ATMs1 min read . 02:47 PM IST
HDFC Bank offers 5 free transactions per month for savings and salary accounts at HDFC Bank ATMs. 3 free transactions at metro ATMs, and 5 free transactions at non-metro ATMs for other banks. For cash withdrawals that exceed the authorized number of free transactions, HDFC Bank charges Rs. 21 plus applicable taxes; for non-financial transactions, the charge is Rs. 8.50 plus GST.
HDFC Bank offers additional benefits to Current Account holders which includes Activ, Ascent, Max Advantage, Plus, Professionals, Ecomm, SmartUp Alpha, SmartUp Growth, SmartUp Max,Utlima, Apex, Max, Flexi, Merchant Advantage Plus, Supreme accounts like unlimted withdrawal from HDFC Bank's ATM. However the bank will charge after 3 free transactions at metro ATMs and at non metro ATMs the number of free transactions is 5. For cash withdrawal & non-financial transaction - ₹21/- plus applicable taxes will be levied beyond prescribed limit of free transactions.
For Current Account under the Regular, Premium,Trade, Merchant Advantage, Ezee, Current Account for Hospitals/Nursing Homes/Pathology Labs also can do unlimted withdrawal from HDFC Bank's ATM. However, these accounts will be charged from the first transaction if withdrawal is done from any other bank's ATM.
For transactions at HDFC Bank ATMs, only Cash withdrawal transactions will be considered for charging. Non-Financial Transactions (Balance Enquiry, Mini Statement & PIN Change) will be free.
For transactions at Non HDFC Bank ATMs, transactions considered for charging will include both Financial (Cash Withdrawal) and Non-Financial Transactions (Balance Enquiry, Mini Statement & PIN Change).
Transactions conducted at ATMs in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad will be considered as Metro ATMs, according to the HDFC Bank's website.