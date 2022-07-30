HDFC Bank: Know transaction charges, free withdrawal limit at various ATMs

HDFC Bank offers additional benefits to Current Account holders which includes Activ, Ascent, Max Advantage, Plus, Professionals, Ecomm, SmartUp Alpha, SmartUp Growth, SmartUp Max,Utlima, Apex, Max, Flexi, Merchant Advantage Plus, Supreme accounts like unlimted withdrawal from HDFC Bank's ATM. However the bank will charge after 3 free transactions at metro ATMs and at non metro ATMs the number of free transactions is 5. For cash withdrawal & non-financial transaction - ₹21/- plus applicable taxes will be levied beyond prescribed limit of free transactions.