To make international travelling more lucrative, HDFC Bank tied up with Marriott International to launch India's first co-branded credit card. The ‘Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card' will run on Diners Club, which is a part of the Discover Global Network. The co-branded credit-card aims to become one of the most rewarding travel cards in India. Users can avail the benefits offered by both the brands with this credit card. They will also get benefits such as priority late checkout, exclusive member rates, Marriott Bonvoy bonus points and much more.

“We are excited to launch our first Marriott Bonvoy co-branded credit card in India, following successful launches in Japan and South Korea," highlighted Ms. Ranju Alex, Area Vice-President, South Asia, Marriott International.

“We are pleased to introduce India’s first co-branded hotel credit card in partnership with Marriott Bonvoy. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing innovative financial solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. As the leading card issuer in the country, we are excited about this new offering and believe this partnership will revolutionise the way our customers engage with the hospitality industry, enhancing their journeys and creating lasting memories," commented Parag Rao, Country Head.

What are the benefits of Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card

Card-holders can earn Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible spending. Later, these points can be redeemed by participating hotels across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio – from free nights and upgrades within the unrivalled 31-brand portfolio, once-in-a-lifetime experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, to bringing the hotel experience home with signature branded products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques, among others. These points can also be transferred to nearly 40 airlines across the globe.

Annual spend based milestone benefits:

-One Free Night award worth up to 15,000 points to be redeemed for a one-night stay at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.

-Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status and 10 Elite Night credits to accelerate cardholders’ journey with Marriott Bonvoy upon successful sign-up.

-Earn up to 3 additional Free Night awards upon meeting spending thresholds.

Additional benefits

-Card holders can earn Marriott Bonvoy points for every Rs150 spent.

-They can add 8 Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy.

- Users can add four Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible purchases across travel, dining and entertainment.

-Two Marriott Bonvoy points will be given on all other eligible purchases.

- Users will have complimentary access to over 1,000 airport lounges across the globe

-12 complimentary access to domestic lounges each year

-There will be 12 complimentary access to international lounges each year.

-Users will also get the access to participating golf courses globally, up to 2 times per quarter

-Insurance against loss or delayed baggage, loss of passport, ticket as well as missed connection to be covered by HDFC Bank

-Complimentary personal air accident insurance cover