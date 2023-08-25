HDFC Bank launches India's first co-brand hotel credit card with Marriott Bonvoy. Know about the benefits2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 01:21 PM IST
HDFC Bank partners with Marriott Bonvoy to launch India's first co-brand hotel credit card, offering travel benefits and rewards.
To make international travelling more lucrative, HDFC Bank tied up with Marriott International to launch India's first co-branded credit card. The ‘Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card' will run on Diners Club, which is a part of the Discover Global Network.
The co-branded credit-card aims to become one of the most rewarding travel cards in India. Users can avail the benefits offered by both the brands with this credit card. They will also get benefits such as priority late checkout, exclusive member rates, Marriott Bonvoy bonus points and much more.