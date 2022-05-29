Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Banking /  HDFC Bank leads the way among 7 to 10 companies adding 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap

HDFC Bank leads the way among 7 to 10 companies adding 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap

1 min read . 10:55 AM ISTPTI

The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms jumped by 1,16,048.1 crore last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.

While Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the other winners from the top-10 list, Reliance Industries, TCS and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) emerged as the laggards.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped 39,358.5 crore to reach 7,72,514.65 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation rallied 23,230.8 crore to 3,86,264.80 crore and that of HDFC zoomed 23,141.7 crore to 4,22,654.38 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of ICICI Bank went higher by 21,047.06 crore to 5,14,298.92 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) climbed 5,801 crore to 4,18,564.28 crore.

Infosys added 2,341.24 crore, taking its valuation to 6,14,644.50 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) rose 1,127.8 crore to 5,47,525.25 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries' market valuation tumbled 31,761.77 crore to stand at 17,42,128.01 crore.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked 11,599.19 crore to 11,93,655.74 crore and that of LIC fell by 2,972.75 crore to 5,19,630.19 crore.

Last week, the Sensex climbed 558.27 points or 1.02 per cent.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, LIC, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.