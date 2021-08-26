In a first for an Indian bank, private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday listed its 3.7%, $1 billion foreign currency additional tier-1 or AT1 bonds, on International Financial Services Centre's exchange at GIFT city.

“The primary listing of HDFC AT 1 Bonds demonstrates the competitiveness of both the IFSC Exchanges; India INX and NSE IFSC internationally. This is a major milestone for GIFT IFSC in onshoring the offshore financial services for Indian entities," said Manoj Kumar, executive director, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

IFSCA envisions that the recently notified regulations on issuance and listing of securities will enable more financial instruments to be listed and traded in this jurisdiction, Kumar added.

Global Securities Market (GSM), the primary market platform of India INX, has received significant interest since its establishment in 2018 and has more than $55 billion medium-term notes established and over $28 billion of bond listings till date.

V Balasubramaniam, managing director and chief executive officer, India INX said: “We along with our regulator IFSCA have an endeavor to provide the issuers with a comprehensive and seamless issuance and listing process at par with best global practices and hope to on board more and more issuers on our platform in the near future."

India INX, BSE’s international arm, commenced its trading activities on 16 January 2017 and is India’s first International Exchange set up at GIFT IFSC.

The average daily turnover at the exchange for the month of July was $14.97 billion, with an 84 % market share among the exchanges at IFSC.

