HDFC Bank makes revisions in the reward points program for these cardholders

With effect from 1 January 2023, the largest lender in the nation, HDFC Bank, has revised its reward point programme and fee structure for a select number of reward points. The bank has revised the reward point programme so that rent payments will no longer earn reward points on all cards when used to redeem points for flights and hotel reservations, Tanishq vouchers, against statement balances (CashBack redemption), or for certain products and vouchers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}