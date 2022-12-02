HDFC Bank makes revisions in the reward points program for these cardholders

With effect from 1 January 2023, the largest lender in the nation, HDFC Bank, has revised its reward point programme and fee structure for a select number of reward points. The bank has revised the reward point programme so that rent payments will no longer earn reward points on all cards when used to redeem points for flights and hotel reservations, Tanishq vouchers, against statement balances (CashBack redemption), or for certain products and vouchers.
HDFC Bank new reward points program
HDFC Bank new reward points program
1. On the HDFC Bank SmartBuy portal, the redemption of Reward Points for flights & hotel bookings will be capped per calendar month at 1,50,000 Reward Points for Infinia, 75,000 Reward Points for Diners Black and 50,000 Reward Points for all other cards.
2. On the HDFC Bank SmartBuy portal, the redemption of Reward Points for Tanishq vouchers will be capped at 50,000 Reward Points per calendar month for Infinia cards.
3. Redemption of Reward Points against statement balance (CashBack redemption) will be capped per calendar month at 3,000 Reward Points for Millennia, Easy Emi millennia, Bharat, Pharmeasy and Paytm cards and 50,000 Reward Points for all other cards. w.e.f 1st February 2023.
4. For select Products & Vouchers, the redemption of Reward Points will be capped at 70% of the total value. The remaining amount must be paid using the same Credit Card w.e.f 1st February 2023. This is not applicable for Infina & Diners Black cards.
5. a. Rent payments will NOT earn Reward Points on all the cards. b. Government related transactions will NOT earn Reward Points on all the cards except Business Regalia , Business Regalia first, Business Money back, CSC small business moneyback, Paytm Business, Flipkart Business, Retailio, Best Price Save Smart, Best Price Save Max and Pinelabs. c. Education related transactions will NOT earn Reward Points on Business Regalia , Business Regalia first, Business Money back, CSC small business moneyback, Paytm Business, Flipkart Business, Retailio, Best Price Save Smart, Best Price Save Max and Pinelab.
6. Reward Points earned on grocery transactions will be capped per calendar month at: a. 2000 Reward Points for Infinia, Diners Black, Regalia, Regalia Gold, Regalia first, Business Regalia , Business Regalia first, Diners Privilege, Diners Premium, Diners Clubmiles, Tata Neu Infinity cards and, b. 1000 Reward Points for the rest of the cards.
Revision in fee structure w.e.f 1st January 2023 as per the official website of HDFC Bank
1. For rent payments made through third-party merchants, a fee of 1% of the total transaction amount will be levied from the second rental transaction of the calendar month.
2. If you conduct a transaction (in-store or online) in Indian currency at an international location or with a merchant located in India but registered overseas, a dynamic & static conversion markup fee of 1 % will be charged.
The Bank had a national distribution network of 6,499 branches and 18,868 ATMs in 3,226 cities and towns as of June 30, 2022.
