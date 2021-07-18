MUMBAI : India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank is closely tracking developments in the commercial vehicle space, which it says has been impacted by the hike in diesel prices.

Outstanding loans for commercial vehicles (CVs) and construction equipment (CE) stood at ₹27,100 crore as on 30 June and constituted a little over 5% of its domestic retail loans. Between 1 April and 16 July, diesel prices have risen by ₹9.49 per litre in Mumbai to ₹97.45.

“There is one product line where I should point out a non-covid-19 impact because we keep talking about how covid-19 has impacted things. The commercial transportation sector has been hit by the diesel price hike and our previous experience also tells us that it usually takes a couple of quarters for people to manage to pass on these price hikes to their customers," said Jimmy Tata, chief credit officer, HDFC Bank.

The bank, Tata told analysts on Saturday, expects that in the current quarter (July-September), a fair amount of the cost would get passed on. “In the quarter after that, particularly with the help of the festive season, people would manage to bring things back on an even keel by passing on these increased costs. This is an aspect where we need to look at the developments in that particular product," he said.

On the covid-19 front, Tata said an improvement in bounce rates have shown that the inherent quality of the lender’s assets has not changed. The peak bounce rates in the second coronavirus wave were lower than the first, he said.

“The bounce rate essentially has held up in the portfolio. If you look at the zero-DPD (days past due) bounce rate or people who are not in default on the day of presentation, it had actually reverted to pre-covid levels, despite the second wave in April and May," said Tata.

He added that while the overall bounce rate has not gone back to pre-covid-19 level, there has been a “pretty good recovery in June" and in July as well.

“So, the trends on reversal and the speed of exit are relatively encouraging for us. This is across products and essentially signals that the inherent quality of the portfolio has not changed and it is the safety-oriented decisions that would have had whatever impact there was in the first two months," he said.

This comes after the bank had earlier reported that “cheque bounces in April have taken a bit of an upward blip". Tata had said on 17 April that the higher cheque bounces were probably owing to some panic as millions of households battled health crises.

On Saturday, Tata pointed out that the key difference between the first and the second wave is that the second one was more severe from a health perspective, while the first wave hit harder financially.

“This has been the quarter where things were not the most orderly because of the second wave that hit us. It was all very encouraging till the second wave hit sometime in April. We found ourselves and our staff getting infected quite rapidly and took a decision to put safety first and we stopped going out on recovery calls," said Tata.

Most of the work during those two months, he said, were essentially done from home. “It is only in June that we really have had the ability to start going out," he added.

