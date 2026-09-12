HDFC Bank names 2 MD & CEO candidates for RBI approval as Sashidhar Jagdishan prepares to exit

HDFC Bank has submitted the names of two candidates to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, according to an exchange filing.
The move comes as current MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan prepares to step down at the end of his second term in October. Jagdishan has led HDFC Bank since 2020.
Under Indian banking rules, private-sector lenders require prior RBI approval for the appointment of their managing director and CEO, giving the central bank a key role in the selection and vetting of senior leadership.
Alongside the CEO succession process, HDFC Bank's board approved the reappointment of V Srinivasa Rangan as a Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director.
Rangan's reappointment will run from November 23, 2026, to November 22, 2027, along with the remuneration payable to him.
The bank also approved the appointment of Jimmy Tata as a Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Director, for three years from the date of RBI approval, or from such other date or for such period as specified by the central bank.
Tata currently serves as HDFC Bank's Chief Credit Officer.
HDFC Bank also plans to create one additional Whole-time Director position, taking the number of Whole-time Directors on its board to four, in addition to the Managing Director and CEO.
The bank said the additional position is intended to provide sharper synergy and oversight, including over its subsidiaries, while creating a larger pipeline for succession planning.
The new position will be filled in consultation with the incoming Managing Director and CEO after the person takes charge.
Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha is already a Whole-time Director on the bank's board.
The proposed board changes come as HDFC Bank prepares for a leadership transition at the top, with the incoming CEO expected to work alongside an expanded executive leadership structure.
Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph. <br> She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict. <br> Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations. <br> Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.
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