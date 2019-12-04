HDFC Bank's netbanking services are affected since Monday. (Mint)
HDFC Bank netbanking, app down for 3rd day today. Here are alternatives to pay your credit card bill

1 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2019, 10:57 AM IST Nikhil Agarwal

  • HDFC Bank said the resolution of the technical glitch on its netbanking and app is taking more time than anticipated
  • For HDFC credit card customers, the bank has suggested alternatives to pay their bills

NEW DELHI : Customers of India's largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, continued to face inconvenience for the third consecutive day today as its netbanking and app services remain affected. The bank said although some of its customers are able to access its online banking services, others are facing intermittent technical issues.

"We apologise that the resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated. Our experts are working round the clock. While some customers are able to transact using NetBanking and MobileBanking App, a few may still be facing intermittent issues. Needless to say this is not the experience we would like our customers to have and we sincerely regret the inconvenience," HDFC Bank said on Twitter.

The bank has been receiving complaints from scores of account holders who have not been able to access their account online -- neither through the netbanking portal nor through the app. The issue was initially reported around 10 on Monday and hasn't been resolved till now. The salaried class seemed to the worst affected by the glitch as it is the beginning of the month when salaries gets credited.

HDFC Bank had faced a similar technical glitch with its app last year also.

Attempts to log-in to the internet banking portal of the bank throws up a message asking users to try after some time. “Dear user, the netbanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time. Thank you for your cooperation," the message reads.

Several HDFC Bank account holders, who also own a credit card from the bank, are facing troubles in settling their credit card bills by logging into the app or netbanking portal. To them, the bank has suggested five other alternatives to pay their credit card bills -- ATM funds transfer, NEFT / Visa money transfer for other bank account holders, autopay, over the counter cash payment and cheque payment.

