NEW DELHI : After being affected for three days due to a technical glitch, HDFC Bank's netbanking and app services have now been restored.

"We would like to state that the technical glitch has been rectified. Our NetBanking and MobileBanking App platforms have now stabilized. Once again, we would like to sincerely apologize for all the inconvenience caused," HDFC Bank said.

Online services of India's largest private sector lender was affected for three working days from Monday morning till Wednesday night. The tech team of the bank worked round the clock to resolve the issue after which it had said yesterday that while some customers were able to transact using netbanking and mobile banking app, a few were still facing intermittent issues.

The downtime affected scores of HDFC Bank's customers who complained that they were unable to pay their loan EMIs or settle credit card bills on time. Almost 90% of transactions at HDFC Bank, which was awarded the best digital bank in India in 2019 by Asiamoney, are digital.

The salaried class were among the worst affected by the glitch as several employers could not transfer salaries into the accounts of their employees while those who got salaries could not make online transactions.

“HDFC Bank management should address these glitches in minutes rather than hours as banking is now technology-dependent and a huge client base gets impacted," said Kranthi Bathini, an analyst at Wealthmills Securities.

HDFC Bank had faced a similar technical glitch with its app last year also after launching a new version of the mobile banking app.

