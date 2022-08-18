HDFC Bank opens first all-women branch in north Kerala

HDFC Bank opens first all-women branch in north Kerala2 min read . 03:05 PM IST
In a first, HDFC Bank opened its all-women branch in Kozhikode, north Kerala. The branch was inaugurated by city Corporation Mayor Beena Philip. According to the bank, women constituted 21.7% (21,486) of the workforce as of March 31, 2022. The private lender has plans to increase it to 25% by 2025.
"We work relentlessly to support the women at our workplace and provide them with an ecosystem that nurtures their careers while being mindful of their unique challenges. Today, 21.7% of our workforce consists of women and we have set a target to increase this to 25% by 2025," HDFC Bank said in its annual report FY2022.
Sanjeev Kumar, Branch Banking Head, South (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Kerala) said the opening of the all-women branch is yet another example of their efforts to take forward gender and diversity initiatives of the bank.
Last week, HDFC Bank and its parent HDFC ltd received approval for a merger from the fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI).
The proposed combination envisages the merger of HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings with HDFC Ltd in the first step and subsequently, the merger of HDFC Ltd into HDFC Bank.
In April, the country's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd announced that it will merge with HDFC Bank.
Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace.
Separately, HDFC Bank on Thursday hiked interest rates for fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. On fixed deposits that mature in one year, HDFC Bank increased the interest rate by 15 basis points, from 5.35% to 5.50%, and on fixed deposits that mature in one year, one day, to two years, the interest rate has been increased by 15 basis points to 5.50%.
On fixed deposits maturing in 3 years 1 day- 5 years HDFC Bank is now offering the highest interest rate of 6.10% for the general public and 6.60% for senior citizens.
The interest rate on fixed deposits from HDFC Bank will remain constant at 5.75% for maturities between 5 years and 10 years.
