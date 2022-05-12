HDFC Bank plans Alipay-like digital platform by Sept

After an embargo that lasted about 15 months, HDFC Bank received regulatory approval in March to resume launches under its digital banking initiative. The bank is now gearing up to unveil a series of digital banking products and services starting June. The regulatory action, which followed multiple outages in HDFC Bank’s e-banking channels, was partially lifted in August 2021, which allowed it to resume issuing credit cards. “There is a new payments app on the anvil. There’s also a customer experience app because we want a service-first culture as one of our biggest themes," said Rao.