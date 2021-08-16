Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Banking >HDFC Bank plans to raise funds via AT-1 bonds from overseas market

HDFC Bank plans to raise funds via AT-1 bonds from overseas market

HDFC Bank plans to raise capital by additional tier- I (AT1) bonds in the overseas market.
1 min read . 11:15 AM IST Livemint

An offering memorandum (OM) has been prepared and shall be made available to the prospective investors in relation to the contemplated issue of notes, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing

New Delhi: HDFC Bank plans to raise capital by additional tier- I (AT1) bonds in the overseas market to fund its business growth. The bank is expected to raise up to USD 1 billion from these dollar denominated bonds.

"In a letter dated July 13, 2021, we had informed the stock exchanges that the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited (“Bank") in its meeting held on July 17, 2021, is contemplating raising long term funds through the issuance of US$ Basel III Compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds (“Notes"), in the international markets, subject to market conditions. Further to our letter dated July 17, 2021, we hereby inform you that the Bank had approved the issuing of debt instruments in the form of the Notes, subject to market conditions.," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

An offering memorandum (OM) has been prepared and shall be made available to the prospective investors in relation to the contemplated issue of notes, it said.

The notes will not be offered or sold in India under the applicable laws, including the Companies Act, 2013, as amended from time to time, it added.

Earlier in April, the bank had informed that it is planning to raise upto 50,000 crore during the next 12 months through issuing bonds.

 

 

 

