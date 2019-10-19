Mumbai: Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of ₹6,345 crore for the September quarter of FY20, up 26.7% year-on-year due to higher interest income and other income.

This, despite the bank witnessing a 48% y-o-y jump in total provisions to ₹2,700 crore. Of the total provisions, ₹2,038 crore was for loan loss provisions, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's management told analysts on Saturday that certain provisions made in the quarter were precautionary in nature and not anticipatory. Moreover, the bank also informed that it wrote off loans worth ₹1,589 crore in the September quarter.

Its asset quality saw a slight deterioration in the September quarter as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances rose 5 basis points (bps) year-on-year (y-o-y) to 1.38%. However, on a sequential basis, the bad loan ratio was down 2 bps.

The bank's total income for the quarter ended 30 September stood at ₹33,755 crore, growing 19.6% from ₹28,215.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

While the bank’s net interest income (NII) – difference between interest earned and interest expended – rose 14.9% y-o-y to ₹13,515 crore, its net interest margin (NIM) – a key measure of profitability – stood at 4.2%, down 10 basis points from Q2 of FY19.

HDFC Bank’s other income at ₹5,588.7 crore grew by 39.2% over the corresponding quarter ended 30 September, 2018. The four components of other income were fees & commissions of ₹4,054.5 crore, foreign exchange and derivatives revenue of ₹551.7 crore, gain on sale/revaluation of investments of ₹480.7 crore and miscellaneous income, including recoveries and dividend, of ₹502 crore.

Total advances were at ₹8.96 trillion, an increase of 19.5% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis and its domestic advances grew 20.7% y-o-y. The bank said in the filing that domestic retail loans grew 14.7% y-o-y and domestic wholesale loans grew 27.9% y-o-y. The domestic loan mix as per Basel 2 classification between retail and wholesale was 52:48, the bank said.

Meanwhile, the bank’s total deposits as of 30 September were at ₹10.21 trillion, an increase of 22.6% over 30 September, 2018. The bank’s current and savings account (CASA) deposits grew 14.7% y-o-y, with savings account deposits at ₹2.64 trillion and current account deposits at ₹1.36 trillion.

HDFC Bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.5% in the quarter under review, up 40 bps y-o-y.

The private lender’s non-banking financial company (NBFC) subsidiary—HDB Financial Services Ltd (HDBFSL)—reported a profit after tax of ₹213 crore, down 13.5% sequentially. As on 30 September, 2019, the bank held a 95.5% stake in HDBFSL.