HDFC Bank Q3 result: Profit up 18% to 10,342cr on loan, asset quality growth

The Bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 19.5 per cent as on December 31, 2021 (18.9 per cent as on December 31, 2020) as against a regulatory requirement of 11.7 per cent which includes Capital Conservation Buffer of 2.5 per cent, and an additional requirement of 0.2 per cent on account of the Bank being identified as a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB).

