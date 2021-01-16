HDFC Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps to 8,758 crore; NII rises 15%

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of ₹8,758.3 crore for the quarter ended in December 2020. The profit in the year ago period was at ₹ ₹7,416.48 crore. The The private lender's net interest income grew 15.1% year-on-year to ₹16,317.6 crore during the quarter under review.

