HDFC Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps to ₹8,758 crore; NII rises 15%1 min read . 04:57 PM IST
- The private lender's net interest income grew 15.1% year-on-year to ₹16,317.6 crore for the quarter under review
HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of ₹8,758.3 crore for the quarter ended in December 2020. The profit in the year ago period was at ₹ ₹7,416.48 crore. The The private lender's net interest income grew 15.1% year-on-year to ₹16,317.6 crore during the quarter under review.
The private sector lender recently informed the exchanges that its loan book grew about 16% year-on-year at ₹10.8 lakh crore in Q3 FY21.
