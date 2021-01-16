Subscribe
HDFC Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps to 8,758 crore; NII rises 15%
SBI and HDFC Bank have exposure of $6,984 million to projects that pose a risk to biodiversity

HDFC Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps to 8,758 crore; NII rises 15%

1 min read . 04:57 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The private lender's net interest income grew 15.1% year-on-year to 16,317.6 crore for the quarter under review

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of 8,758.3 crore for the quarter ended in December 2020. The profit in the year ago period was at 7,416.48 crore. The The private lender's net interest income grew 15.1% year-on-year to 16,317.6 crore during the quarter under review.

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of 8,758.3 crore for the quarter ended in December 2020. The profit in the year ago period was at 7,416.48 crore. The The private lender's net interest income grew 15.1% year-on-year to 16,317.6 crore during the quarter under review.

The private sector lender recently informed the exchanges that its loan book grew about 16% year-on-year at 10.8 lakh crore in Q3 FY21.

The private sector lender recently informed the exchanges that its loan book grew about 16% year-on-year at 10.8 lakh crore in Q3 FY21.

