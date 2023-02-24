Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Banking /  HDFC Bank raises $750 mn in dollar bond sale

HDFC Bank raises $750 mn in dollar bond sale

1 min read . 06:29 AM IST Livemint
HDFC Bank raise $750 million by selling three-year bonds

HDFC Bank it will be paying a coupon of 5.686 per cent and will have a three year maturity

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday announced that it has raised $750 million through a dollar bond sale.

“HDFC Bank Limited acting through GIFT City IFSC Banking Unit has completed the issue of 750 Million US$ Senior Unsecured Bonds," said the bank in its regulatory filing.

HDFC Bank said it will be paying a coupon of 5.686 per cent.  The USD denominated senior unsecured instruments will have a three year maturity, with settlement on 2 March 2023, and the maturity on 2 March 2026, according to an exchange filing.

The paper, rated Baa3 by Moody's Rating Services and BBB- by S&P. It will be listed on the India International Exchange, said HDFC Bank in the filing.

HDFC Bank’s dollar bond follows the 25,000 crore bond issuance by parent Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) last week.

HDFC, which is in the process of merging itself with the bank, offered to pay a coupon of 7.97% for the 10-year bonds. That compares with the benchmark bond, which is trading at around 7.36%.

HDFC Bank Ltd has reported rise in net profit by 18.50 per cent to 12,259.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. This is against a net profit of 10,342.20 crore in the year ago period.

The private lender reported robust growth in net interest income (NII). In recently ended December 2022 quarter, HDFC Bank has reported NII of 22,987.9 crore, around 24.60 per cent higher from its NII of 18,443.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The HDFC Bank scrip had closed 0.69 per cent down at 1,603.35 a piece on the BSE on Thursday, as against a 0.23 per cent correction on the benchmark.

