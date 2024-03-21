HDFC Bank: RBI denies Bank's plea to classify old HDFC Bonds as infrastructure debt; HDFC share price in green
RBI rejected HDFC Bank's request, citing technical obstacles. The central bank explained that the bonds in question were issued by HDFC Ltd, a non-banking finance company (NBFC), and thus fell under different regulatory norms compared to those issued by banks, as per an ET report
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected a request from HDFC Bank to allow it to classify securities worth over ₹1 lakh crore issued by the erstwhile HDFC Ltd as infrastructure bonds, according to a report by Economic Times. The infra classification would have granted regulatory relaxations to the country's largest private sector bank.