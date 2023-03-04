HDFC Bank recommends re-appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan MD, CEO for 3 yrs

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank, at their meeting held today, has recommended the re-appointment of Mr. Sashidhar Jagdishan (DIN: 08614396) as the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), for a further period of three years w.e.f. October 27, 2023, subject to approval of RBI and shareholders," said HDFC Bank in its filing.

