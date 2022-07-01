HDFC Bank recovers some funds transferred in glitch

“The issue of the said money transfer has been almost completely resolved. To put matters in context, a display error was noticed in balances of a few customer accounts post a system patch upgrade on the night of May 28/ early morning of May 29, 2022. This caused some customers of the Bank to note an erroneous balance in their account. Post the proactive detection by the Bank, the issue was remediated for all these accounts. These customers can now operate their accounts for which they are intended," a HDFC Bank spokesperson said in a 24 June statement to Mint.

