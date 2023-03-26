Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Industry / Banking /  HDFC Bank revises charges, fees structure on personal loans from 24 April

HDFC Bank revises charges, fees structure on personal loans from 24 April

1 min read . 06:46 AM IST Livemint
File photo of HDFC bank. Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

The HDFC Bank scrip had closed 0.34 per cent down at 1,557.30 a piece on the BSE on Friday

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has revised charges and fees structure on unsecured loans like personal loans. This with come into effect from 24 April, 2023, according to the bank's website.

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has revised charges and fees structure on unsecured loans like personal loans. This with come into effect from 24 April, 2023, according to the bank's website.

The lender has also sent messages to its customers about the same.

The lender has also sent messages to its customers about the same.

Below are the important changes in fee and charges on person loan.

Below are the important changes in fee and charges on person loan.

Under prepayment charge (for full payment):

Under prepayment charge (for full payment):

Term Loan

Term Loan

0 to 12 months - not allowed

0 to 12 months - not allowed

13 to 24 months - 4 per cent of the principal outstanding

13 to 24 months - 4 per cent of the principal outstanding

25 to 36 months - 3 per cent of principal outstanding

MINT PREMIUMSee All

25 to 36 months - 3 per cent of principal outstanding

MINT PREMIUMSee All

more than 36 months - 2 per cent of principal outstanding

more than 36 months - 2 per cent of principal outstanding

Part-payment allowed after 12 EMIs , up to 25% of Principal Outstanding. It is allowed only once in the financial year and twice during the loan tenure.

Part-payment allowed after 12 EMIs , up to 25% of Principal Outstanding. It is allowed only once in the financial year and twice during the loan tenure.

GST and other government taxes and levies as applicable from time to time, would be charged additionally.

GST and other government taxes and levies as applicable from time to time, would be charged additionally.

Under premature closure charges (for full payment):

Under premature closure charges (for full payment):

Term Loan

Term Loan

Partial Premature closure charges applicable on part payment amount. Partial premature payment is allowed up to 25 per cent of Principal Outstanding, only once in the financial year and twice during the loan tenure.

Partial Premature closure charges applicable on part payment amount. Partial premature payment is allowed up to 25 per cent of Principal Outstanding, only once in the financial year and twice during the loan tenure.

Partial premature payment is allowed post payment of first EMI.

Partial premature payment is allowed post payment of first EMI.

  1. Post 01 EMI and up to 24 EMI repayment - 4 per cent of part payment amount.

2. Post 24 EMI and up to 36 EMI repayment - 3 per cent of part payment amount.

  1. Post 01 EMI and up to 24 EMI repayment - 4 per cent of part payment amount.

2. Post 24 EMI and up to 36 EMI repayment - 3 per cent of part payment amount.

3. Post 36 EMI repayment- 2 per cent of part payment amount.

3. Post 36 EMI repayment- 2 per cent of part payment amount.

GST and other government taxes and levies as applicable from time to time, would be charged additionally.

GST and other government taxes and levies as applicable from time to time, would be charged additionally.

The HDFC Bank scrip had closed 0.34 per cent down at 1,557.30 a piece on the BSE on Friday.

The HDFC Bank scrip had closed 0.34 per cent down at 1,557.30 a piece on the BSE on Friday.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP