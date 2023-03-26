HDFC Bank revises charges, fees structure on personal loans from 24 April

HDFC Bank revises charges, fees structure on personal loans from 24 April1 min read . 06:46 AM IST
The HDFC Bank scrip had closed 0.34 per cent down at ₹1,557.30 a piece on the BSE on Friday
The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has revised charges and fees structure on unsecured loans like personal loans. This with come into effect from 24 April, 2023, according to the bank's website.
The lender has also sent messages to its customers about the same.
Below are the important changes in fee and charges on person loan.
Under prepayment charge (for full payment):
Term Loan
0 to 12 months - not allowed
13 to 24 months - 4 per cent of the principal outstanding
25 to 36 months - 3 per cent of principal outstanding
more than 36 months - 2 per cent of principal outstanding
Part-payment allowed after 12 EMIs , up to 25% of Principal Outstanding. It is allowed only once in the financial year and twice during the loan tenure.
GST and other government taxes and levies as applicable from time to time, would be charged additionally.
Under premature closure charges (for full payment):
Term Loan
Partial Premature closure charges applicable on part payment amount. Partial premature payment is allowed up to 25 per cent of Principal Outstanding, only once in the financial year and twice during the loan tenure.
Partial premature payment is allowed post payment of first EMI.
2. Post 24 EMI and up to 36 EMI repayment - 3 per cent of part payment amount.
3. Post 36 EMI repayment- 2 per cent of part payment amount.
GST and other government taxes and levies as applicable from time to time, would be charged additionally.
The HDFC Bank scrip had closed 0.34 per cent down at ₹1,557.30 a piece on the BSE on Friday.
