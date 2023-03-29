HDFC Bank revises interest rates on non-withdrawable fixed deposits (FDs) effective from today2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 02:44 PM IST
The largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has revised its interest rates on non-withdrawable fixed deposits (FDs).
The largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has revised its interest rates on non-withdrawable fixed deposits (FDs). Deposits that cannot be prematurely withdrawn from the bank are known as non-withdrawable or non-callable deposits. Consequently, HDFC Bank is now providing a maximum interest rate of 7.90% on these deposits. The interest rates for non-withdrawable fixed deposits are effective as of today, March 29, 2023, according to the bank's official website.
