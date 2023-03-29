HDFC Bank revises interest rates on non-withdrawable fixed deposits (FDs) effective from today

“In the event of premature withdrawal of these FDs due to death claim, interest to be paid to the claimant. The interest rate applicable on such withdrawal will be the contracted rate or the base rate applicable for the period the deposit has remained with the bank, whichever is lower. For deposits 2 crore to < 5 crore, the base rate is the rate applicable to deposits of 2 crores as on the date of booking the deposit. For deposits >=5 crore, the base rate is the rate applicable to deposits of 5 crores as on the date of booking the deposit," said HDFC Bank on its website.