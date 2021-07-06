HDFC Bank's digital self-service credit portal for customers. All about it

Talking about the partnership Sagar Chaudhuri, SVP-Retail Portfolio Management, HDFC Bank said, “Customer experience has been a key driver for us at HDFC Bank. This partnership with Creditas is a step further to offer a holistic and convenient self-service repayment platform for our customers. It aligns with our strategy where we aim to offer our customers convenience, confidence and guidance, which is a clear differentiator in the banking space. Additionally, this platform will also strengthen our engagement with customers via a digital channel. "