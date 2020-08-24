HDFC Bank's incoming CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan says NPAs could widen up to 2%

Mumbai: HDFC Bank CEO designate Sashidhar Jagdishan said that the bank’s gross non-performing loan on account of loan moratorium could widen from the current level of 1.36%, albeit it will still be below the worst case scenario of 2.08 seen during the global financial crisis.

In a conference call with analysts, Jagdishan said that the bank is confident of containing NPLs to low levels despite 10% of the loan book under moratorium.

“Salary credits are at 98% of the pre-covid levels. So there could be some problems in 2% of its customers," he said.

However Jagdishan added that the current floating provisions of 50-60 basis points will be sufficient to protect the bank from the impact of the pandemic. If needed, the bank is prepared to provide more against NPAs which may arise, he said.

Jagdishan also made it clear that as the impact of pandemic continues, there will be demand for credit from low rated customers who will need support to manage their finances. However, HDFC bank will continue to maintain their risk standards.

“We will cater largely to the top 20-25% of the customers in semi-urban and rural areas. We still believe there is a 6-7% of loan market share up for grabs without diluting the risk standards," he said.

That said, semi-urban and rural areas will continue to be a large market opportunity for the bank. The loan deposit ratio in rural markets is just 30-35% and it is a growing market for the bank, he said.

Creating a digital ecosystem and monetizing it will be one of the key agendas for the incoming CEO over the next 2 years. The bank is trying to create a digital ecosystem and cross sell like Ping An. For this, the bank is partnering with one of the leading health chains and car dealer platforms which facilitates customer transactions, he said.

On the recent restrictions placed by Reserve Bank of India on opening current accounts for customers who have availed cash credit or overdraft facilities, Jagdishan said it is likely to have a neutral impact. While the bank may see a short term compression in working capital requirements from SME customers, they expect larger opportunities from retail customers.

Jagdishan also addressed the concerns raised by analysts on the recent controversy over the lawsuit filed by Rosen law firm against the bank. He said that the management is confident that there is no wrongdoing and the bank has taken swift action against the people involved in the wrong doings in the auto loan division.

On 6 August, Bloomberg reported the bank is delaying sharing customer data with the Indian unit of Experian, a credit information company. This had led to the RBI, getting involved in the issue, according to the report.

Jagdishan clarified that the bank was seeking more information on how to treat defaulters after the RBI introduced the loan repayment moratorium. This had resulted in change in systems, which led to the data being submitted later than usual.

