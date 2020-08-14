Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Friday has launched a ‘Shaurya KGC Card’ for the armed forces. Based on Kisan Credit Card guidelines, this unique product is loaded with several new features. ‘Shaurya KGC Card’ will benefit over 45 lakh Indian armed forces personnel, the bank said.

The Shaurya KGC Card offers a life cover of ₹10 lakh as against ₹2 lakh for an average card. Considering the nature of armed forces personnel's job, this card comes with simple and easy documentation process that does not require physical presence.

“The Shaurya KGC Card will provide armed forces personnel with finance for agricultural requirements like production of crop, post-harvest maintenance and consumption needs. They can also avail of this funding to purchase farm machinery, irrigation equipment or construct storage structures," HDFC Bank said in a statement. The loan facility can also be availed at its branches or through its e-Kisan Dhan app.

All branches of the armed forces including those who serve in Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as Para Military Forces will be eligible for this product.

Launched under HDFC Bank's 'Har Gaon Hamara' initiative, ‘Shaurya KGC Card’ is aimed largely towards armed forces personnel from semi-urban and rural communities. 'Har Gaon Hamara' is aimed at providing banking facilities to customers in the rural and under-served areas of the country.

The new product was launched digitally from Mumbai by Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank on the eve of India’s 74th Independence Day. Rajinder Babbar, Business Head, Rural Banking Group, HDFC Bank was also present.

"With this, we have an equally good product for armed forces brethren as we have for farmers. This is our Independence Day gift to our protectors," Puri added.

The private lender has already disbursed over five lakh agri-loans to farmers. It has set up 12 Krishi Dhan Vikas Kendras across India, which has enabled farmers to avail facilities like soil testing and access the latest information on the best farming practices.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via