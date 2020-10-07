HDFC Bank's Ravi Santhanam among Forbes world's most influential CMOs

HDFC Bank's chief marketing officer (CMO) Ravi Santhanam has been recognised in the Forbes list of ‘The World’s Most Influential CMOs’. Ranked at 39, he is the only CMO of an Indian company in the list which includes marketing heads of Apple, BMW, Lego, Adobe, Microsoft, P&G among others.

Commenting on Santhanam's extraordinary leadership, Forbes wrote, "He is a marketing leader who prioritizes personalized and relevant customer experience and believes that machine learning and data science are critical tools for marketers; he expressed so in a recent blog."

Commenting on Santhanam's extraordinary leadership, Forbes wrote, "He is a marketing leader who prioritizes personalized and relevant customer experience and believes that machine learning and data science are critical tools for marketers; he expressed so in a recent blog."

Forbes further added, "Santhanam led the Indian bank's response to the coronavirus outbreak, launching the #HDFCBankSafetyGrid campaign to help people keep safe distance in public. He also led creation of the inspirational "Hum Haar Nahi Maanenge" music video about overcoming adversity, featuring Indian musical talent."

“I am humbled to be a part of Forbes’ list of influential CMOs. This recognition is a reflection of how the bank came together during an unprecedented situation to launch several unique initiatives," Santhanam said.

"When the lockdown was declared we were determined to play our part, as a socially responsible corporate citizen, in ensuring the health and safety of our fellow citizens. We launched #HDFCBankSafetyGrid campaign when social distancing was the need of the hour to fight COVID-19," he further added.

“Similarly, #HumHaarNahiMaanenge was a clarion call to spread hope, positivity, and motivation. None of this would have been possible without the unstinted support from every part of the bank and I’m honoured to accept this recognition on their behalf," he mentioned.

This is the 8th edition of this annual list released by Forbes with research partners Sprinklr and LinkedIn. This year, 427 global CMOs were eligible for consideration. It is generated using data from news reports, websites and social networks to measure influence.