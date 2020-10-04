HDFC Bank's Ravi Santhanam in Forbes list of world's most influential CMOs

"I am humbled to be a part of Forbes' list of influential CMOs. This recognition is a reflection of how the bank came together during an unprecedented situation to launch several unique initiatives. When the lockdown was declared we were determined to play our part, as a socially responsible corporate citizen, in ensuring the health and safety of our fellow citizens. We launched #HDFCBankSafetyGrid campaign when social distancing was the need of the hour to fight Covid-19," said Santhanam.