HDFC Bank, SBI Card focus on cashbacks

The revision in rewards points comes when banks have increased other offerings such as cashbacks on services. SBI Card said it has shifted focus from reward points to cashbacks. “We regularly monitor and change customer value proposition based on feedback and consumer behaviour. We have noticed that customer affinity towards instant benefits such as cashbacks is increasing. As part of this continuous benchmarking exercise, we have revised the reward point earning structure for our “Simply Save" product," said Rama Mohan Rao Amara, managing director and chief executive officer, SBI Card.